BP’s Villarreal presented with the 2020 Arkema Inc. Scholarship Award

Blooming Prairie High School Senior Viridiana Villarreal is the recipient of the Arkema Blooming Prairie Plant Scholarship Award.

Villarreal is planning to attend the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul this fall to study mechanical engineering. She has been involved in a number of activities, including robotics, orchestra, theater, track and field and speech.

The $4,000 award is presented each year to a qualifying graduating senior with one half of the award presented at the time of graduation and the balance given after successful completion of the first college year with the intention of enrolling for a second year.

The award is designed to encourage graduating seniors to enter selected fields of science and engineering.

Villarreal served as the junior and senior class president of the Student Council and is a member of the Arkema Community Advisory Panel, the Blooming Prairie Education Foundation Board and the Minnesota Honor Society. After college, she is hoping to achieve a leadership position in research and development and plans to focus on creating new technologies that can make people’s lives easier.