Austin 17U baseball team topples Mayo in opener

The Austin 17U baseball team opened its season with a 13-1 win in five innings over Rochester Mayo in Marcusen Park Sunday.

Dustin Copley picked up the win on the hill for Austin (1-0 overall) and he also knocked in two runs.

Austin pitching: Dustin Copley (W) 3 IP, 2 H, 6 BB, 1 ER, 3 K; Lathan Wilson, 2 IP, 1 H, 2 BB, 0 R

Austin hitting: Wilson, 1-for-3, R, double; Bray Klapperick, 1-for-2, R, RBI, BB; Dustin Copley, 2-for-3, triple, 2 RBIs, R; Logan Murphy, 0-for-3, R, BB; Mac Nelson, 0-for-1, 2 R, BB; Blake Smith, 1-for-1, R, triple, RBI, BB; Nick Robertson, 0-for-1, R, BB; RJ Wieseler, 1-for-1, 2 R, BB; Bryce Fisher, 2 BBs, R; Jake Truckenmiler, 1-for-1, R; Zander Christianson, 1-for-1, R, RBI; Gavin Esplan, BB; Kody Blom, 1-for-1, 2 RBIs