Anthony E. “Tony” Corriea, 55

Anthony E. “Tony” Corriea, age 55, of Austin, died Friday, July 24, 2020 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester.

Tony was born February 16, 1965 in Berkeley, CA to Edward and Carol Corriea. He grew up in Albany, CA and attended Albany High School. Tony owned and operated E&C Offset (later Phoenix Litho) in Berkeley. He moved to Austin, MN in 1997 and worked at Hormel until his death.

Tony loved baseball and was devoted of the San Francisco Giants. He enjoyed spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife, Lori, Austin, MN; his daughter, Nicole Brielle Corriea, Austin, MN; son, Aaron Claunch, Austin, MN; son, Shawn Zachary, Chaparral, NM; grandchildren, Paige Reagan Zachary, Douglas Worth Zachary; Krysta and Corey Preston of Chaparral, NM; Althea Lynn Claunch, Samson Claunch, Austin, MN; brothers, Jack and Fred Corriea, Albany, CA; sister, Michelle Branstetter Corriea; many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his loving parents, Carol and Edward.

He will be forever in our hearts and missed by all.

Services are pending.

Arrangements by Mayer Funeral Home.

Condolences may be left online at www.mayerfh.com